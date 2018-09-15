Alabama football vs. Ole Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the offense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. CoxGetty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. - Alabama coach Nick Saban proclaimed "the real season is really starting now," and the top-ranked Crimson Tide strive to avoid the upset when they visit SEC rival Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama averaged 54 points while rolling to two easy nonconference victories, while the Rebels averaged 61.5 points in two wins, but a shaky defense allowed an average of 34.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Alabama -21

The Crimson Tide began the season by clobbering Louisville and Arkansas State by an average of 43.5 points and now expect tougher tests. "We need to ramp it up a notch because competition is going to be much more difficult in terms of playing in our league," Saban said in a press conference. "We certainly have a big challenge opening SEC play on the road this week at Ole Miss." The Rebels rolled up 689 offensive yards in last Saturday's 76-41 victory over Southern Illinois but are aware it will be tougher to move the ball against the Alabama defense. "Their ability to put good player after good player out there consistently, it's impressive," Rebels coach Matt Luke said at a press conference. "They have good players, and they're well-coached. Impressive on both sides of the ball."

ABOUT ALABAMA (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has been superb in his first two college starts, as he has passed for 455 yards and six touchdowns without being intercepted. Receiver Jerry Jeudy (eight receptions, 151 yards) has recorded four touchdown catches while fellow sophomore wideout DeVonta Smith (seven catches, 176 yards) has a stellar 25.1 average per catch. Junior cornerback Saivion Smith had a 38-yard interception return for touchdown in last Saturday's win over Arkansas State after junior safety Shyheim Carter returned one for a score in the opener against Louisville.

ABOUT OLE MISS (2-0, 0-0)

Senior quarterback Jordan Ta'amu established career highs of 448 yards and five touchdowns against Southern Illinois, and the yardage output was the third highest in school history. Junior-college transfer Scottie Phillips has been superb by averaging 10 yards per carry while racking up 311 yards and four touchdowns, while junior A.J. Brown has 15 receptions for 251 yards and three scores. Sophomore linebacker Mohamed Sanogo (team-best 16 tackles) is coming off a career-high 11-stop performance but pressuring the quarterback has been a problem with the Rebels notching just one sack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama rolled to a 66-3 victory over Ole Miss last season and holds a 49-11-2 edge in the all-time series.

2. Senior WR DaMarkus Lodge (concussion) is expected to be cleared from the protocol, but the decision of sophomore DE Tariqious Tisdale (concussion) may go down to game day.

3. Crimson Tide senior RB Damien Harris (2,310) needs 93 rushing yards to pass Eddie Lacy to move into 13th place in school history.

PREDICTION: Alabama 52, Ole Miss 16

