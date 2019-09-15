AP College Football poll: Michigan State falls out of top 25, Michigan at 11

A.J. Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs back an interception for a first-quarter touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, California.

Here are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Clemson (57)

2. Alabama (5)

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio St.

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan

12. Texas

13. Penn St.

13. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington St.

20. Boise St.

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. California

24. Arizona St.

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.

