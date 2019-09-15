AP College Football poll: Michigan State falls out of top 25, Michigan at 11

Here are the Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
1. Clemson (57)
2. Alabama (5)
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio St.
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Michigan
12. Texas
13. Penn St.
13. Wisconsin
15. UCF
16. Oregon
17. Texas A&M
18. Iowa
19. Washington St.
20. Boise St.
21. Virginia
22. Washington
23. California
24. Arizona St.
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 91, Oklahoma St. 51, Army 50, Michigan St. 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa St. 7, Temple 7, Mississippi St. 4, Appalachian St. 2, Minnesota 1.
