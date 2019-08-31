Appalachian State football vs. East Tennessee State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOONE, N.C. - The Appalachian State Mountaineers are battling the East Tennessee State Bucaneers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Mountaineers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Mountaineers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Mountaineers last 4 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Mountaineers last 5 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
