Arizona State football vs. Oregon State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State should stay committed to the run game when it hosts Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Saturday night. After combining for 80 rushing yards in their previous two games, the Sun Devils rushed for 164 yards in a 27-20 loss to No. 11 Washington last weekend, and they'll be up against an Oregon State defense that allowed 442 rushing yards in a 35-14 loss to visiting Arizona on Saturday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Arizona State -22

The loss to Washington was the second straight seven-point road defeat for Arizona State, which had moved to No. 25 in the coaches' poll after knocking off No. 18 Michigan State 16-13 on Sept. 8. Eno Benjamin should play a big role for the Sun Devils on Saturday, and the sophomore running back showed he's up for the task by rushing for 104 yards on 26 carries and scoring a touchdown against Washington. Oregon State freshman running back Jermar Jefferson is off to a great start, totaling 473 rushing yards through four games, four yards behind Pac-12 leader J.J. Taylor of Arizona, who rushed for a Reser Stadium-record 284 yards against the Beavers last week. Oregon State welcomed back wide receiver Trevon Bradford last weekend after he missed the Nevada game on Sept. 15 with an injury, and he caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12)

After rotating quarterbacks the first three games, Conor Blount took most of the snaps on Saturday after Jake Luton was sidelined with an ankle injury, though Luton is expected back this week. Blount has been steady so far, completing at least 60 percent of his passes in every game with six touchdown throws and just one interception. Isaiah Hodgins and Timmy Hernandez seemed to have better chemistry with Luton when he passed for 284 yards and a touchdown in the 37-35 loss to Nevada, both recording double-digit reception totals.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-2, 0-1)

Manny Wilkins should be motivated to play well after the Sun Devils quarterback passed for just 104 yards last weekend, the lowest total of his four-year career when playing the entire game. Wilkins has shown he can put up big numbers, evident by 380 yards he passed for against Michigan State and the 341 yards against San Diego State. Wilkins has one of the top receivers in the Pac-12 in junior N'Keal Harry, who was mostly invisible against Washington as well, catching five balls for just 20 yards and going without a touchdown for the first time this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Benjamin has caused defenders to miss 21 tackles this season, tops in the Pac-12 and eighth-most in the nation.

2. The Sun Devils have two turnovers this season, tied for third-fewest in the nation.

3. Oregon State has 23 plays of at least 25 yards this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 48, Oregon State 24

