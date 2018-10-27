Arkansas football vs. Vanderbilt: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Devwah Whaley #21 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball for a touchdown during a game against the Missouri Tigers at Razorback Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-45. (Photo by…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Someone will pick up their first SEC victory Saturday when Vanderbilt visits Arkansas. Both squads will get a boost on offense as Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey and Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn both return from injuries.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Vanderbilt -1.5

Vaughn missed the Commodores' loss at Kentucky because of an unspecified injury. "He's electric," Arkansas coach Chad Morris told reporters during Wednesday's teleconference. "I mean, he's as good as there is in our league. He's a difference-maker. When he's on the field, they're an entirely different team." Storey sat out the Razorbacks' win against Tulsa and passed concussion protocol Sunday. Saturday's game will also feature the league's top two tacklers in Vanderbilt's Jordan Griffin and Arkansas' De'Jon Harris.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-5, 0-4 SEC)

Vaughn (495 yards, five touchdowns on 72 carries) is expected to be the feature back for the Commodores, who rank 12th out of 14 teams in the league in rushing yards (141.1). Kyle Shurmur has thrown for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns and needs eight more TD passes to break Jay Cutler's career school record of 59. Leading receiver Kalija Lipscomb (54 catches, 588 yards, six touchdowns) has not scored during the Commodores three-game losing streak.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2-6, 0-4)

Freshman Connor Noland (149 yards, one touchdown pass) started in place of Storey (983 yards, seven touchdowns, five interceptions) last week and led the Razorbacks to a win against Tulsa to snap a six-game losing streak. Leading rusher Rakeem Boyd (502 yards, one touchdown) is averaging 103.3 yards during his past three games. Receiver La'Michael Pettway (19 catches, 303 yards, four touchdowns) and tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (15, 201, three) are the only Razorbacks with multiple touchdown catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boyd is also second on the Razorbacks' receiving list, recording 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

2. Griffin leads the SEC with 86 tackles after back-to-back 18-tackle games and added two fumble recoveries along with two deflected passes against Kentucky.

3. Vanderbilt is the least penalized team in the SEC (5.4 penalties) and is ranked seventh nationally in fewest penalty yards (38.9).

PREDICTION: Arkansas 26, Vanderbilt 23

