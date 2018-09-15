Arkansas State football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Justice Hansen #15 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. - Teams coming off tough losses last weekend look to rebound when Arkansas State visits Tulsa on Saturday. Tulsa played Texas tough on the road before falling 28-21, while the Red Wolves ran into the buzz saw that is No. 1 Alabama, losing 57-7.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Arkansas State -1

Down by 21 points at halftime, the Golden Hurricane showed some fight, pulling within seven twice in the fourth quarter but couldn’t pull even or ahead against the Longhorns. Quarterback Luke Skipper led Philip Montgomery’s squad with 153 yards and a touchdown through the air, and should find the going a little easier against a Red Wolves' defense that allowed Alabama to throw for 321 yards and six scores and total 599 yards overall. Tulsa will also look to establish its ground attack, which has averaged 4.6 yards per rush and 231.5 yards per game, led by sophomore running back Shamari Brooks’ 195 yards and four touchdowns. Arkansas State was able to move the ball against Alabama, finishing with 391 yards of total offense as quarterback Justice Hansen finished 15-of-36 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (1-1)

One positive that came out of the Alabama loss was the Red Wolves' ability to move the ball on the ground as Arkansas State finished with 173 yards on 31 carries. Senior running back Warren Wand led the way with 60 yards on 11 carries, while senior Armond Weh-Weh showed some explosiveness with a 40-yard scamper among his four carries for 45 yards. Hansen and the passing game is still the most dangerous part of the Red Wolves' offense, but coach Blake Anderson would like to see some balance and is starting to get that with the emergence of the ground attack.

ABOUT TULSA (1-1)

Though the Golden Hurricane scored 21 points on Texas, Montgomery would have liked to have seen more from his offense, especially early. Tulsa didn't score until its 10th possession of the game, allowing Texas to build its 21-point lead and forcing the team to have to try to come from behind. More consistency is the name of the game going forward, especially in the red zone, where Tulsa had three empty trips in the first half that all ended in missed field goals.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa S McKinley Whitfield notched his 200th career tackle last week.

2. Arkansas State has recorded at least one sack in 26 consecutive games.

3. Tulsa had a streak of 16 straight games with a 100-yard rusher snapped against Texas.

PREDICTION: Arkansas State 31, Tulsa 24

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.