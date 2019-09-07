Arkansas State football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAS VEGAS - The Arkansas State Red Wolves are battling the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AGAINST THE SPREAD
HOT: Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
HOT: Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
HOT: Red Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
COLD: Rebels are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.
COLD: Red Wolves are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
HOT: Under is 6-0 in Red Wolves last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games following a straight up win.
HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
HOT: Over is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 vs. MWC.
