Arkansas State football vs. UNLV: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Justice Hansen #15 of the Arkansas State Red Wolves looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - The Arkansas State Red Wolves are battling the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TV: Facebook via Stadium

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in September.

HOT: Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.

HOT: Red Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.

COLD: Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

COLD: Rebels are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.

COLD: Red Wolves are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 6-0 in Red Wolves last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games following a straight up win.

HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Over is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Red Wolves last 4 vs. MWC.

