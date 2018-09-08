Auburn football vs. Alabama State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AUBURN, Ala. - After opening the season with a statement win over a Top-10 opponent at a neutral site, No. 7 Auburn returns home for a less daunting matchup. The Tigers host Alabama State on Saturday in the first meeting between the in-state foes.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network Alternate. LINE: None

The game is sandwiched between huge matchups for the Tigers, who defeated No. 6 Washington 21-16 in their season opener and will open SEC play next week against LSU, but they’re trying not to look ahead. "We don't take anything for granted. The good teams that have a chance to win a championship, don’t,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters. “This week is about us getting better. Last week is behind us and we have to figure out a way to get better. There's all kinds of areas that we should improve on and need to improve on, and that's the way we are approaching this game." Auburn showed some mettle in the fourth quarter against Washington, responding after the Huskies took a 16-15 lead to drive 76 yards on 10 plays for the go-ahead score. “I really liked the way that we won the game,” Malzahn said. “In the fourth quarter, the offense made plays to help us win and the defense made plays to help us win. A lot of times, it's how you win that can help you later in the season, so I thought that was really good.”

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (1-0)

The Hornets opened their season with a 26-20 overtime win over Tuskegee, but they’ll step up the competition level significantly in Week 2. The defense gave up 482 yards last week - including 273 on the ground, which is cause for concern against the Tigers. The Hornets averaged just 3.6 yards per carry versus Tuskegee, but Ezra Gray recorded 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while Darryl Pearson Jr. passed for 164 yards and a score.

ABOUT AUBURN (1-0)

The Tigers’ defense turned in an impressive performance against Washington, recording nine tackles for loss and six sacks while forcing two turnovers. Auburn had a tough time getting its ground game going, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, but Kam Martin piled up 80 rushing yards and the passing game was effective. Jarrett Stidham was 26-of-36 for 273 yards and a touchdown as he completed passes to nine different receivers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has won 12 straight home games dating to 2016, outscoring opponents by an average of 28.5 points during the streak.

2. Auburn kickers have converted 225 consecutive extra-point attempts dating to 2013, the second-longest active streak among FBS teams behind Stanford's run of 226.

3. Auburn WR Ryan Davis has caught multiple passes in 15 straight games since the start of the 2017 season.

PREDICTION: Auburn 48, Alabama State 7

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.