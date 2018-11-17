Auburn football vs. Liberty: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Devan Barrett #10 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates with wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene #4 of the Auburn Tigers after scoring a touchdown during their game against the Alabama State Hornets in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare…

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn gets a break from its brutal season-long schedule Saturday when it hosts Liberty in non-league action. The Tigers have already played Washington, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia and conclude their regular-season slate with a road game against top-ranked Alabama next weekend.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -28.5

Auburn trailed Georgia late in the second quarter last Saturday before fading down the stretch in a 27-10 defeat. "I'm telling everybody to keep their head up," safety Daniel Thomas said. "We've got to keep playing for each other and stay together." The Tigers were unable to ride the momentum from a big win seven days earlier, when they scored two late TDs to stun Texas A&M. As for Liberty, the Flames have given up 107 points in losing their last two games and have yielded at least 38 points in all five of their defeats.

ABOUT LIBERTY (4-5)

One of six independent teams in the nation, Liberty is coming off a matchup with Virginia in which the Flames nearly outgained the Cavaliers in a 45-24 defeat. Stephen Calvert threw three interceptions to offset big games from Flames running backs Peytton Pickett and Frankie Hickson, who combined for 210 rushing yards and three scores. Hickson has seven rushing TDs in his last three games and has carried the ball at least 21 times in each of the last seven outings.

ABOUT AUBURN (6-4)

Ryan Davis broke Auburn's all-time receptions record last weekend, increasing his career mark to 165 catches, including 56 this season. “It’s just something you kind of dream about,” said Davis, who had zero catches as a freshman. “You definitely want to leave your mark when you come in as a recruit — you think about all the stuff you want to do, and stuff like that. I never imagined myself being the most all-time.” Jarrett Stidham needed 36 passing attempts to reach 163 yards last week and did not have any pass plays gain more than 20 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have not played a game this season in which both teams have scored more than 24 points.

2. Stidham has thrown zero interceptions in six of his last seven games.

3. This is the first meeting between the teams.

PREDICTION: Auburn 62, Liberty 14

