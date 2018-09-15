Auburn football vs. LSU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Devan Barrett #10 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates with wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene #4 of the Auburn Tigers after scoring a touchdown during their game against the Alabama State Hornets in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare…

AUBURN, Ala. - After high-profile season-opening wins followed by lopsided tune-ups, seventh-ranked host Auburn and No. 13 LSU square off Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams. Auburn is aiming for its 14th consecutive home victory dating to 2016.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Auburn -10

Both teams opened the season with impressive triumphs over ranked opponents, as Auburn beat Washington 21-16 in Atlanta in a matchup of top-10 teams while LSU posted a 33-17 neutral-site win over Miami. Now the stakes are raised for two teams hoping to challenge top-ranked Alabama for the SEC West crown. “This game is always a factor in the SEC West,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said during the SEC coaches teleconference. “I would not be surprised if it’s another one.” Auburn has won 13 consecutive home games dating to 2016, and the home team has won 16 of the last 18 meetings in the series.

ABOUT LSU (2-0)

The Tigers’ offense has been impressive and relatively balanced thus far, as Nick Brossette is averaging 131 rushing yards per game and quarterback Joe Burrow has been steady, passing for 145.5 yards per contest with two touchdowns and no interceptions. LSU’s defense has been even more dominant, though, forcing five turnovers while registering 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in its two games. The Tigers gave up only 254 total yards in last week’s 31-0 rout of Southeastern Louisiana.

ABOUT AUBURN (2-0)

The Tigers have rolled up nearly 1,000 yards of total offense through two games, and it has come from numerous sources. JaTarvious Whitlow (150 yards, touchdown), Shaun Shivers (124, one), and Kam Martin (120, one) all have been effective while running the ball, and Jarrett Stidham has passed for 386 yards and two touchdowns while utilizing 11 different receivers. Auburn’s defense has been wreaking havoc in the backfield, averaging 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss after limiting Alabama State to 205 total yards in last week’s 63-9 victory.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn has allowed only three first-quarter touchdowns in its last 21 games.

2. LSU is one of six teams in the nation that has not yet committed a turnover, as it has played 15 quarters without a giveaway dating to last season.

3. Auburn kickers have converted an SEC record-tying 234 consecutive extra-point attempts dating to 2013, the longest active streak in the FBS.

PREDICTION: Auburn 23, LSU 16

