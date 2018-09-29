Auburn football vs. Southern Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Devan Barrett #10 of the Auburn Tigers celebrates with wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene #4 of the Auburn Tigers after scoring a touchdown during their game against the Alabama State Hornets in the second quarter at Jordan-Hare…

AUBURN, Ala. - During Gus Malzahn’s tenure, 10th-ranked Auburn has been known for its dynamic offense, but that hasn’t been the case thus far this season. The Tigers hope to change that when they host Southern Miss on Saturday for their annual homecoming matchup.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -27

Auburn is 3-1 despite a challenging early-season schedule, but it has done it largely with a dominant defense while waiting for its usually electric offense to catch up. "We need the explosive plays,” Malzahn told reporters. “(When) we're at our best, we're playing fast, we're having explosive plays - not just in the passing game, but the run game, too. And we haven't had near as many as we have liked, so we've got to figure out how to get that done." The Tigers rebounded from a stunning last-second loss to LSU to rout Arkansas 34-3 last week, but the offense was supplemented by two defensive touchdowns and a kickoff return for a score. The Golden Eagles have posted impressive numbers on both sides of the ball through three games, but they’re taking a huge step up in competition after starting the season with wins over Jackson State and Rice, as well as a loss to Louisiana-Monroe.

ABOUT SOUTHERN MISS (2-1)

The Golden Eagles don’t have much of a ground game of which to speak, but quarterback Jack Abraham likes to sling the ball around and has rolled up 1,048 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. Quez Watkins is Abraham’s favorite target, as he has made 24 catches for 304 yards and five scores. The defense has dominated the weaker competition and has been especially stingy against the pass, holding all three opponents under 200 yards through the air.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-1)

Redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow (303 rushing yards, four touchdowns) leads the Tigers’ ground game and Jarrett Stidham (718 passing yards, three TDs, two interceptions) guides the passing attack. After putting up big numbers in wins over Washington and Alabama State, however, the Tigers have been outgained in consecutive games and managed only 225 total yards against the Razorbacks. The defense has helped mask the offensive shortcomings, holding each of Auburn’s first four opponents under 400 total yards and racking up 32 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn is looking to add to its school-record 26 consecutive homecoming wins.

2. Tigers Ks have converted 241 consecutive extra-point attempts dating to 2013, the longest active streak in the FBS.

3. Freshmen have accounted for 82 of Auburn’s 139 points, including nine of its 16 touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Auburn 33, Southern Miss 14

