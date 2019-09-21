Baylor football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Safety Blake Lynch #21 of the Baylor Bears celebrates an interception during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 24, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Baylor defeated Texas Tech 35-24. (Photo by…

HOUSTON - Baylor is off to a fast start under third-year coach Matt Rhule, posting a pair of blowout victories and coming off a bye as it prepares for its first road game of the season. After piling up 119 points and barely breaking a sweat in their first two games, the Bears must guard against overconfidence when they visit former Southwest Conference rival Rice on Saturday night.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Baylor -26

Baylor scored 35 first-half points in each of its two victories while Rice has dropped its first three games, but Rhule insisted the Owls will have his team's attention. "To see who Rice is, I go back and watch the Army game (a 14-7 season-opening loss). Because it takes grit and toughness to play them," Rhule said. "Rice went out there, and they loved every second of it, and they had a chance to win the game." The Bears have won eight straight straight games in the series, outscoring Rice 108-27 in back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016. The Owls are hoping for the return of starting quarterback Wiley Green, who was injured in a loss to Wake Forest and sat out last week's 48-13 drubbing by No. 12 Texas.

ABOUT BAYLOR (2-0)

Charlie Brewer barely has played more than four quarters and has tossed six touchdown passes, including three scoring strikes in Week 2 to Denzel Mims, who has all seven of his receptions for 101 yards in the opening 30 minutes. While John Lovett leads the team with 177 yards rushing on 17 carries, Trestan Ebner already has scored three times while averaging 18 yards on six carries and adding five receptions for 40 yards. While Rhlue mentioned that the bye week allowed the opportunity to "breathe new life" into the drop-back passing game, special teams have augmented Baylor's high-powered attack with a pair of blocked kicks and a 73-yard punt return.

ABOUT RICE (0-3)

Green, a freshman, was 3-of-5 for 69 yards against Wake Forest before he took a hit to the head and was hospitalized, but he appears on track to make his return Saturday. "Wiley practiced full yesterday," coach Mike Bloomgren told reporters Tuesday. "He took some reps with the ones and has done some really good things to come back. He's still getting treatment but he is cleared to practice. We don't want to rush him back, but we think there's a good chance that he plays this Saturday." Junior wide receiver Austin Trammell, coming off a 62-catch season in 2018, is the top target in the passing game with 16 receptions for 204 yards and a touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mims has at least one catch in 26 straight games.

2. Rice LB Blaze Alldredge had eight tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and one sack versus Texas.

3. Baylor has won four straight games for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2016.

PREDICTION: Baylor 44, Rice 17

