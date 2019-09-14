Be-Deviled again: Michigan State upset by Arizona State

Darrell Stewart Jr. #25 of the Michigan State Spartans reaches for a pass while defended by Kobe Williams #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State’s offensive woes not only continued, but the vaunted defense couldn’t come up with a game-saving stop.

No. 19 Michigan State suffered its first loss of the season, losing 10-7 to Arizona State at Spartan Stadium.

MSU kicker Matt Coughlin missed what would have been a game-tying 47-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

Coughlin made a 42-yard field goal to tie the game, but it was taken away after MSU was called for 12 players on the field.

Arizona State took the lead with 50 seconds left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Eno Benjamin.

The scoring play capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that saw Arizona State convert a fourth-and-13 from the MSU 28 with 1:23 left on a 15-yard scramble run by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Michigan State’s offensive woes continued, as the only points produced came on a 9-yard touchdown run by Elijah Collins with 8:52 left that gave MSU a 7-3 lead.

The story for the Sun Devils so far this season has been their defense, which has held its first two opponents to a total of 14 points and an average of 104.6 yards of total offense. Coach Herm Edwards has a freshman under center this season in Jayden Daniels, who is coming off a 304-yard passing performance against Sacramento State - the third-highest total by a freshman quarterback in program history. Michigan State seemed to find its offensive rhythm in its last game, erupting for 51 points and 582 yards of offense in an easy victory over Western Michigan. Elijah Collins rushed for 192 yards in the win, the second-most by a freshman running back in school history.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-0)

The Sun Devils have been much more successful passing the ball this season, with 304 of the team's 394 yards of offense last week coming through the air. Against a Michigan State defense that is No. 1 in the country against the run, allowing -3 yards per game, establishing the passing game first will be key to loosening things up in the running lanes. Senior Brandon Aiyuk (eight catches, 238 yards) will need to come up with another big effort in this one, much like Kyle Williams (seven catches, 104 yards) and N'Keal Harry (six, 89) did in the Sun Devils' victory over the Spartans last season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-0)

The Spartans' offense has been Jekyll and Hyde this season, managing just 303 yards and one touchdown against Tulsa in the opener before coming back with 582 and six versus Western Michigan. Brian Lewerke looked much more comfortable against the Broncos, passing for 314 yards and three scores as he connected with Darrell Stewart Jr. 10 times for 185 yards. New offensive coordinator Brad Salem opened it up against the Broncos, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue that style against Arizona State's tough defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 136 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in FBS.

2. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes is tied for third in the country with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss this season.

3. With a victory, Mark Dantonio will become the winningest coach in Spartans football history, breaking a tie with College Football Hall-of-Famer Duffy Daugherty (109).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 31, Arizona State 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.