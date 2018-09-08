Boise State football vs. Connecticut: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Corner back Avery Williams #26 of the Boise State Broncos returns a punt for a touchdown during first half action against the Troy Trojans on September 2, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho - No. 19 Boise State strives to ride the momentum of a strong opening performance when it hosts Connecticut on Saturday. The Broncos rolled up the points and forced four turnovers in a 56-20 road win over Troy and are prohibitive favorites against the Huskies, who allowed 652 yards in a season-opening 56-17 loss to Central Florida.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Boise State -31

Boise State senior cornerback Tyler Horton returned two fumbles for touchdowns against Troy to become just the fifth player in FBS history to achieve the feat. Horton has four career returns for touchdowns (three fumbles, one interception) and continues to be a big-play force for a defense that has 10 returning starters. Connecticut looks for a sharp turnaround from the disastrous opener and coach Randy Edsall and his troops agreed there is plenty to improve on if they are to compete with the Broncos. “Staying together as a team, you have to be united, that’s what is going to create a great team," sophomore safety Omar Fortt told reporters. "Going into the future, we’re all going to hold each other accountable and look up to each other."

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-1)

Senior quarterback David Pindell is a multi-purpose threat as he established career highs with 266 passing yards and 157 on the ground in the loss to Central Florida. Senior receiver Kyle Buss had 113 yards for the first 100-yard outing of his career while sophomore Kevin Mensah (59 yards on 20 carries) is the main running back. The defense didn't record a single tackle for loss in the opener while sophomore safety Tyler Coyle had a team-best 10 tackles and Fortt and outside linebacker Kevon Jones each had nine stops.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (1-0)

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien had 305 yards and four touchdowns in the rout of Troy and he raised his career yardage to 10,181 to join school legend Kellen Moore (14,667 from 2008-11) as the only Broncos to top the 10,000-yard mark. The question of whether Boise State had a replacement for Cedrick Wilson (1,511 yards last season before entering the NFL draft) was answered positively for at least one week as senior Sean Modster had career highs of seven receptions, 167 yards and two touchdowns against Troy. Junior safety DeAndre Pierce matched his career best with 12 tackles while senior outside linebacker Tony Lashley notched his first career interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State posted a 38-21 road victory over Connecticut in the lone previous meeting in 2014.

2. The Huskies have dropped 10 of their last 11 road games.

3. Broncos sophomore CB/PR Avery Williams (elbow) is questionable for the contest.

PREDICTION: Boise State 49, Connecticut 16

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.