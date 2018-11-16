Boise State football vs. New Mexico: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Chase Cord #10 of the Boise State Broncos runs down the sidelines during second half action against the Connecticut Huskies on September 8, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 62-7. (Photo by Loren…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After moving back into the Mountain West championship picture with a critical victory last week, No. 24 Boise State looks to avoid a letdown Friday against host New Mexico, which has lost five straight. The Broncos rallied from a 17-3 third-quarter deficit against Fresno State last week and knocked the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff rankings with a 24-17 victory.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -20.5

Quarterback Brett Rypien became the Mountain West all-time leading passer in both yards and completions with a stellar outing against Fresno State, which had only allowed three touchdowns in conference play before facing the Broncos. Rypien had 269 yards passing with a touchdown along with 30 yards rushing against the Bulldogs while the team’s injury-depleted defense held Fresno State well below its previous season average of 40.4 points per game. Safety Kekoa Nawahine had 10 tackles to lead a Broncos defense that played without three starters, including leading tackler Riley Whimpey (torn ACL). The Broncos have won five in a row following a loss to San Diego State and are heavy favorites to extend the streak against struggling New Mexico, which allowed five sacks in last Saturday’s 42-24 loss to Air Force.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West)

After failing to run the ball consistently this season, the Broncos received a statement game from Alexander Mattison (144 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns) against Fresno State. Rypien threw for 11 touchdowns against two interceptions over the past four games and has speed on the outside in freshman wideout Khalil Shakir, who caught a 49-yard pass for a score last week. Linebacker Tyson Maeva has taken on a larger role of late, moving into third on the team in tackles (45) with a total of three sacks and six tackles-for-loss.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (3-7, 1-5)

Coach Bob Davie used both Coltin Gerhart and Sheriron Jones at quarterback against Air Force in hopes of kick-starting the offense, but the duo was limited to a combined 186 passing yards and one interception. Safety Stanley Barnwell Jr. has 62 tackles to lead the defense, which is looking to bounce back after allowing Air Force to rush for 478 yards and control the clock a week ago. “We’re not real good right now,” Davie told reporters. “They muscled us. We had a hard time with the fullback. We had a hard time with the quarterback.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State is 8-1 all-time against New Mexico - including 4-0 in Albuquerque

2. New Mexico has recovered nine fumbles in the last two games after recording a total of 10 in the previous 19 contests.

3. Boise State is holding opponents to a 31 percent conversion rate on third downs, which leads the Mountain West.

PREDICTION: Boise State 45, New Mexico 13

