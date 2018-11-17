Boston College football vs. Florida State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College and the rest of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - No. 22 Boston College fizzled when given a chance to make a major statement on a big stage last week. The Eagles still have plenty to play for - including their best win total since 2009 - when they visit struggling Florida State on Saturday for an ACC clash.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Boston College -1.5

Three straight wins vaulted Boston College into the national rankings ahead of a primetime matchup at home with No. 2 Clemson, but the Tigers dominated in a 27-7 win over the Eagles. Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown was knocked out of that game with an abdominal injury while star running back AJ Dillon aggravated a troublesome ankle injury, and both are uncertain for this one. The Seminoles have lost three in a row by an average of 32.3 points and are one defeat away from clinching their first losing season since 1976. Victories in the final two games would give Florida State bowl eligibility for the 37th straight year.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-3, 4-2 ACC)

With Dillon not at 100 percent and Clemson bringing pressure, sophomore EJ Perry managed just 98 passing yards on 21 attempts in relief of Brown. "I think it is day-to-day and obviously EJ is going to get a bunch of reps and we'll see how that goes each day," Addazio told reporters of the quarterback situation. "Anthony is doing well but I'm not a doctor." The Eagles' one bright spot in the loss was Michael Walker's 74-yard punt return for a touchdown and an early 7-3 lead.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-6, 2-5)

Quarterback Deondre Francois returned from a one-game layoff (ribs/concussion) to throw for 216 yards in last week's 42-13 loss to Notre Dame, and the junior has zero TD passes to go along with two picks during the losing streak after posting 13 and six, respectively, during the team's 4-3 start. Top targets Nyqwan Murray and Tamorrion Terry have combined for over 1,200 yards and 10 TDs through the air for a team that is approaching the final two games in a do-or-die fashion. "To me, it's kind of like a playoff game," senior center Alec Eberle told reporters. "This weekend, we've got to win. Next week, we've got to win. There's no other options."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dillon ran for 149 yards and a TD in last year's 35-3 rout of the Seminoles as the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series.

2. Seminoles RB Cam Akers has five TDs - one receiving - over the last four games.

3. Perry has completed 27-of-39 passes for 277 yards and two TDs with zero interceptions on the season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 24, Boston College 23

