Boston College football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Boston College is hoping to have star running back AJ Dillon on the field when it hosts Louisville in an ACC clash Saturday afternoon. Dillon, who leads the conference with 130.4 rushing yards per game, sat out last week's 28-23 loss at North Carolina State due to an ankle injury and he is considered day-to-day.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, RSN, NESN. LINE: Boston College -13.5

"I just don't know yet, and this won't change," Boston College head coach Steve Addazio told the media this week. "It will continue to be a day-to-day, week-to-week deal and it is just hard to know. He made good improvement over the weekend and he is working really hard on rehab." Playing without Dillon, the Eagles gave the 19th-ranked Wolfpack all they could handle last Saturday with Anthony Brown throwing for 198 yards and a touchdown and junior Ben Glines stepping into the backfield to produce 90 yards and a score. Whoever Adazzio has at his disposal will be facing a Louisville defense that ranks second-to-last in the ACC against the run, giving up 231 yards per game. That average skyrocketed after Georgia Tech produced 542 yards on the ground in a 66-31 win over the Cardinals last week.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-4, 0-3 ACC)

The slow start on the heels of eight straight winning seasons has some in Louisville upset about coach Bobby Petrino, who reacted this week to some of the criticisms by saying, "I haven't really experienced (a season) like this. But I do feel like I'm a good football coach and I know how to win games." While the defense searches for answers, sophomore quarterback Jawon Pass has thrown for 605 yards and four TDs over the last two weeks. The Cardinals have an ACC-low six sacks while allowing opponents to pile up 17, second-most in the conference.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-2, 1-1)

Dillon's breakout game came as a freshman at Louisville last year, when he rumbled for 272 yards and four TDs to fuel a 45-42 upset win. Brown was just 5-of-17 passing that day and has completed 49.4 percent of his passes over the last three contests. Kobay White (15 catches, 258 yards, three TDs) and Jeff Smith (13, 239, three) are the top targets, while junior defensive back Hamp Cheevers has helped on the other side of the ball with three interceptions over his last five games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cardinals WR Dez Fitzpatrick has found the end zone in each of the last two games and had 127 receiving yards along with a TD last year against Boston College.

2. Eagles DE Wyatt Ray ranks fifth in the ACC with 5 1/2 sacks.

3. Louisville won four straight meetings prior to last year's loss.

PREDICTION: Boston College 31, Louisville 20

