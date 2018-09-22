Boston College football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College and the rest of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Boston College is nationally ranked for the first time in nearly 10 years and it will try to keep the hot start going when it visits a desperate Purdue squad Saturday afternoon. The 25th-ranked Eagles weathered the onset of Hurricane Florence and the Wake Forest crowd with a wild 41-34 win last Thursday in North Carolina, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Boston College -6.5

"To be in the Top 25 means you're bringing attention nationwide to your school and to your team," running back AJ Dillon told reporters. "It's good for the program but it's even bigger for the university. We talk about representing ourselves, and having the opportunity to be among the nation's best is to shine light on everybody else (at BC)." Dillon continued his dominant start with 185 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Demon Deacons and the sophomore standout has 334 yards on the ground over the last two games. He and the sixth-ranked Eagles' scoring offense (52.7 points per game) will take aim at a Purdue team that gave up 233 rushing yards while falling 40-37 to Missouri last week. David Blough's school-record 572 passing yards went for naught as the Boilermakers fell to 0-3 for the first time in 22 years, although the losses have come by a combined eight points.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-0)

While Dillon has been virtually unstoppable since emerging as the starter early last year, the ability of sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown to hit the ground running in 2018 following a major knee injury has been the key to the Eagles' fast start on offense. Brown tossed a career-high five TD passes against Wake Forest and boasts nine TDs with zero interceptions on the year while completing 68.8 percent of his passes. Former quarterback Jeff Smith is the top target with eight catches for 168 yards and two scores - both against the Demon Deacons.

ABOUT PURDUE (0-3)

Blough, who took over for starter Elijah Sindelar when the latter was hurt mid-week, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his effort against Missouri, which included three TDs through the air and another on the ground. Sindelar had yet to resume throwing as of Tuesday and it appears as if Blough will get another chance to run with a job that has been shared since the start of last year. Rondale Moore will be the top choice for either passer and his 25 catches leaves him tied for sixth in the country.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boilermakers RB D.J. Knox had 23 yards on seven carries last week after amassing 229 in 28 carries over the first two games.

2. Brown leads FBS quarterbacks in passing efficiency (240.2).

3. This marks the first meeting between the teams.

PREDICTION: Boston College 38, Purdue 34

