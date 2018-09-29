Boston College football vs. Temple: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College and the rest of the Boston College Eagles celebrate after the victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar…

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Boston College's first appearance in the coaches poll in nearly 10 years was a brief one and the Eagles hope to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Temple on Saturday in the non-conference finale for both teams. After averaging 52.7 points in a 3-0 start to move to No. 25 in the nation, Boston College had four turnovers and just 229 total yards in a 30-13 loss at Purdue last weekend.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Boston College -13.5

Sophomore quarterback Anthony Brown entered that contest leading FBS passers in efficiency but he hit a wall against the Boilermakers, completing 13-of-27 passes for 96 yards with four interceptions. "He's ticked off as any competitor would be," coach Steve Addazio told reporters of Brown's desire to rebound this week. "He's got to make sure he's not trying too hard. He's got to go back and take care of business and handle the reads and taking what's there." The Owls come in with loads of momentum after an impressive 21-point upset win at Maryland and then a 31-17 victory over Tulsa at home last week. Ryquell Armstead reached the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third straight game and Temple forced five turnovers against the Golden Hurricane to win its American Athletic Conference opener.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-2)

The Owls have forced seven total turnovers in the back-to-back wins - three of which were returned for touchdowns - as the "Darkside" defense lives up to its mantra. "The big thing that [defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker] preaches all the time, we want to get the ball," coach Geoff Collins told reporters. "It's all about the ball. It's been really nice to see the last couple of weeks of us creating turnovers, causing fumbles, getting picks, and then scoring off of them." Sophomore Anthony Russo has started at quarterback in the two wins after senior Frank Nutile was unavailable with an undisclosed injury but Russo was just 7-of-20 for 112 yards and two interceptions against Tulsa.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1)

Sophomore star AJ Dillon was held to 59 rushing yards against Purdue, his lowest total since Oct. 7, 2017, and his two receptions resulted in a minus-2 yards. Tight end Tommy Sweeney has all of his team-leading nine catches over the last three games and he found the end zone in each of the last two contests. Senior linebacker Connor Strachan leads the defense with 31 tackles while defensive lineman Wyatt Ray followed up his four-sack effort at Wake Forest with another versus the Boilermakers to give him an FBS-high 5.5 on the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Addazio coached Temple in 2011 and 2012, compiling a 13-11 record and a win in the 2011 New Mexico Bowl.

2. Boston College is one of three FBS teams yet to attempt a field goal.

3. The Eagles have won 12 of the last 14 meetings between the former Big East foes.

PREDICTION: Boston College 27, Temple 20

