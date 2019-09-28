College Football

BYU football vs. Toledo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Cougars battle Rockets

TOLEDO, Ohio - The BYU Cougars are battling the Toledo Rockets at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+ at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Cougars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Cougars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Rockets are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 8-1 in Cougars last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 8-1 in Cougars last 9 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.

