BYU football vs. Toledo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TOLEDO, Ohio - The BYU Cougars are battling the Toledo Rockets at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cougars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Cougars are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Rockets are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog.
- COLD: Rockets are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rockets last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cougars last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Cougars last 9 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Cougars last 9 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
