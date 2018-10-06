California football vs. Arizona: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Malik McMorris #99 and Kyle Wells #87 of the California Golden Bears celebrates after McMorris caught an 8-yard touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats during their NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in…

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate began the season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, but a sprained left ankle has limited his explosiveness and cost him any chance at the prestigious award. Tate’s health figures to be a hot topic again Saturday as the Wildcats continue Pac-12 play against visiting California, which is looking to bounce back from its first loss.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Cal -2.5

Tate threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception but was limited to 38 rushing yards in last week’s 24-20 loss to USC, which led 17-0 at the half and finished with a total of 253 yards on the ground. Tate’s ankle injury is being monitored by the Wildcats’ medical staff, but he’s expected to start against a Cal team that has its own questions at the quarterback position. The Bears have settled on a rotation of Brandon McIlwain and Chase Garbers behind center, but both threw a pair of interceptions and struggled overall in last week’s 42-24 loss to Oregon. The Bears entered the contest as a ranked team for the first time in three years but committed five turnovers and allowed Oregon to rush for 6.4 yards per carry and pass for 14.1 yards per completion.

ABOUT CAL (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12)

The Bears’ passing game remains a major concern, but the running attack thrived against Oregon as McIlwain ran 15 times for 123 yards and Patrick Laird gained 92 yards on 18 carries. The opportunistic defense is led by linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver, a junior who recorded a career-high 14 tackles last week and ranks fourth in the nation in solo tackles (7.3) and fifth in tackles (13.3) per game. Safeties Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis have a combined five interceptions for the Bears, who are allowing 25 points per game.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-3, 1-1)

Questions abound about Tate’s health, but there’s no uncertainty about linebacker Colin Schooler, who is tied for the national lead with 10.5 tackles-for-loss. “He’s as good as a football player as there is in this league,” coach Kevin Sumlin told reporters. “He’s smart, and his intensity is contagious. He just makes plays, and he continues to communicate with everyone during the game and still record double digits in tackles every week.” The Wildcats lead the Pac-12 in rushing at 481.4 yards per game with sophomore J.J. Taylor averaging 105.4 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona has won the last four meetings against Cal and holds a 17-14-2 lead in the all-time series.

2. Cal has scored first in all four games this season.

3. Arizona has seven sacks in its past three games after failing to record one in the first two.

PREDICTION: Arizona 31, Cal 27

