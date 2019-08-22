Celebrate the return of college football with University of Michigan, MSU beers

Celebrate the return of college football with Sparti Parti and Haze & Blue. (Photo: Big Lake Brewing)

HOLLAND, Mich. - Tailgating season is almost upon us.

To celebrate the return of college football, Holland's Big Lake Brewing will release two beers dedicated to the University of Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans next week.

Haze & Blue is a 5.5 percent ABV juicy New England-style IPA brewed with blueberries, and Sparti Parti is a 7 percent ABV juicy New England-style IPA brewed with Amarillo and Mandarina hops.

"Haze & Blue and Sparti Parti celebrate and encourage the school spirit embodied by fans and alumni. Whether you're wearing green or blue, Big Lake has the ideal beer for tossing around the football on game day," said Travis Prueter, Big Lake co-founder.

The beers will be available in stores across Michigan on Monday. The beers will also be available at the brewery, which is hosting a party featuring live music and food specials on Aug. 29.

Big Lake Brewing is at 7th Street in Holland.

