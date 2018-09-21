Central Florida football vs. Florida Atlantic: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - No. 18 Central Florida was forced into an unscheduled week off due to Hurricane Florence and must rev up the engines again when it hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday night in a non-conference contest. The Knights rolled to two straight victories while scoring 94 points, extending their national-best winning streak to 15 games, before having last Saturday’s game at North Carolina canceled.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Central Florida -13.5

“It’s tough because of when you find out the information,” UCF coach Josh Heupel told reporters. “You have to fast forward and move on to the next week’s prep. It gave some of the guys that maybe have had a few nicks a few more days to get healthy. That’s the biggest advantage is that guys get a couple more days to rebound and get ready.” Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton had to wait another week to wash away the effects of an uncharacteristic three-interception performance for the Knights in the 38-0 victory over South Carolina State on Sept. 8, but UCF’s defense has been solid with 17 points allowed in two games. The Knights' defense will be challenged by a Florida Atlantic offense that has posted 82 points in two straight victories and averages 469.3 yards. Coach Lane Kiffin’s Owls were routed by fifth-ranked Oklahoma in the season opener before defeating Air Force (33-27) and Bethune Cookman (49-28) at home the last two weekends.

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-1)

Freshman quarterback Chris Robison has thrown for 799 yards - 471 against Air Force - and completed 68.8 percent of his passes in the first three games of his collegiate career. Four of the Owls’ receivers have gained at least 100 yards with junior wide receivers Jovon Durante (23 catches, 298 yards, two touchdowns) and Tavaris Harrison (11, 195) leading the way. Devin Singletary, who has scored 51 career TDs and registered 3,151 yards on the ground, leads the rushing attack for FAU and fellow junior Kerrith Whyte Jr. gained 100 of his 116 yards against Bethune Cookman last week.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (2-0)

After Milton threw for five touchdowns in the season-opening rout of Connecticut, he totaled 243 yards through the air with one score and three interceptions to damage his Heisman Trophy bid last time out. Tre Nixon leads a talented receiving corps with eight catches for 154 yards while fellow sophomore Gabriel Davis has hauled in 15 for 151 yards and junior Dredrick Snelson owns 11 receptions for 135. The Knights have allowed 397 yards rushing in two games with four sacks and four interceptions (two from sophomore Richie Grant) while senior linebacker Pat Jasinski leads the way with 19 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCF junior RB Adrian Killins Jr. is averaging 7.5 yards per carry and has scored three times in the first two games.

2. Florida Atlantic junior LB Rashad Smith leads the team with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

3. The Knights, who have won nine straight games at home, won the only previous meeting 33-29 in 2003.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 45, Florida Atlantic 21

