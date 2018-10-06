Central Florida football vs. SMU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - No. 13 Central Florida looks to extend its national-best winning streak to 18 games against one of the teams that nearly ended the run when SMU visits the Sunshine State for an American Athletic Conference battle Saturday. UCF, which edged SMU 31-24 in Dallas last year, is averaging 48.8 points while easing to four straight wins in 2018 after a 45-14 rout of Pittsburgh at home last week, but Knights coach Josh Heupel expects more improvement.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: UCF -24

“There’s a lot left out there offensively,” Heupel told reporters. “We can be way more efficient, more effective, but that’s true in all three phases. We’re four games in to who and what we’re going to be. We have a lot of room for growth and development. Good teams do that throughout the year. Teams that go win championships get better every single week.” Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton leads the way for the potent UCF attack with 13 touchdown passes and five running scores while averaging more than 350 yards of total offense, and registered 412 yards passing (two interceptions) against the Mustangs last year. “We’re going to play one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes told the Dallas Morning News. “Certainly, somebody who operates the offense at a very high level.” The Mustangs edged Navy 31-30 to open their season in the American and freshman William Brown threw for 309 yards in the 63-27 victory over Houston Baptist last weekend.

ABOUT SMU (2-3, 1-0 American)

The Mustangs hope to get three players in the secondary back after they missed last week’s contest, including safety Patrick Nelson along with corners Cole Sterns and Eric Sutton, and Dykes told reporters: “Those are three players we count on.” Brown (six TD passes, one interception) has shared the quarterback duties with junior Ben Hicks (five, two) in the first five games and junior James Proche (31 catches, 426 yards, five TDs) is their top target. Senior running back Braeden West has been quite productive with 343 yards and four TDs on the ground while adding 17 catches to go along with another score.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (4-0, 1-0)

Milton has completed 61.3 percent of his passes and boasts a variety of dependable pass catchers, led by Gabriel Davis (24 receptions, 322 yards, four TDs) and fellow sophomore Tre Nixon (14, 215, two). Junior running back Adrian Killins Jr. has 189 yards through the air and a team-leading 233 on the ground with four total touchdowns, adding to the team’s offensive arsenal. The Knights have forced 10 turnovers in the first month of the season and eight have come on interceptions with sophomore defensive back Richie Grant leading the way with three picks, including one last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Milton needs 32 passing attempts to become the fifth UCF QB with 900 and 355 yards to tie Blake Bortles (7,598) for third in school history.

2. SMU junior DB Rodney Clemons leads the team with 40 tackles - 15 versus Navy - and added an interception last week.

3. The Knights, who have won 10 straight at home overall, lead the all-time series against the Mustangs 7-1.

PREDICTION: Central Florida 48, SMU 20

