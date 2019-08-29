College Football

Charlotte football vs. Gardner-Webb: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

49ers battle Bulldogs

By Gracenote

Quarterback Hasaan Klugh #7 of the Charlotte 49ers runs the football agains the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the football game at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers are hosting the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at McColl-Richardson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. Thursday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  49ers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games.
  • HOT:  49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on turf.
  • COLD:  49ers are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 non-conference games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 home games.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.