Charlotte football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

49ers battle Minutemen

By Gracenote

Quarterback Hasaan Klugh #7 of the Charlotte 49ers runs the football agains the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the football game at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers are battling the Massachusetts Minutemen at McColl-Richardson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: 49ers are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games in September.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Minutemen last 7 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in 49ers last 6 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 games overall.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in 49ers last 5 non-conference games.

