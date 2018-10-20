Cincinnati football vs. Temple: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Desmond Ridder #9 and Michael Warren II #3 of the Cincinnati Bearcats react after a missed play during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on September 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Off to its first 6-0 start in six years, No. 21 Cincinnati puts its unblemished record on the line Saturday against host Temple. The Bearcats and Owls are each undefeated in conference play - two of the four unbeaten teams in the American Athletic Conference's East Division.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Temple -3.5

Cincinnati has allowed 24 points in its three road games and is giving up 13.7 points on the season, ranking third among FBS squads. "Their defense did a great job," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said after absorbing a 16-point defeat to the Bearcats earlier this month. "They whipped us up front and did a good job tackling and pressing us. It was hard for our receivers to get open." Temple is coming off a 24-17 road win against Navy - its fourth win in five games following an 0-2 start. "It was a fun game," Owls coach Geoff Collins said. "I am just so amazingly proud. Those guys fought back. They stayed together and made play after play after play in an adverse situation in a hostile environment. You just can't say enough about that group of young men who were in there."

ABOUT CINCINNATI (6-0, 2-0 AAC)

The Bearcats have put up at least 34 points in four straight games with Desmond Ridder throwing multiple TDs in each contest. He also has run for a touchdown in each of those four outings, while Michael Warren II has 11 rushing TDs on the year and is seeking his fourth straight 100-yard rushing effort. Six different Bearcats have accumulated between 10-21 receptions with Josiah Deguara leading the team in both categories (21 catches, 296 yards).

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-2, 3-0)

The Owls' Anthony Russo threw for a season-high 300 yards in the win over Navy, highlighted by his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Ventell Bryant. That marked the first TD of the season for Bryant, who leads the team in receptions (26) and yards (343). Ryquell Armstead, who is battling an ankle injury, has six rushing touchdowns in the last three games and a team-high 626 rushing yards on the season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple leads the series 12-7-1 and has won the last three matchups.

2. Cincinnati, which won four games last season, is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015.

3. No team in the nation has more defensive touchdowns than the Owls (five).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 33, Temple 13

