Clemson football vs. Florida State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The balance of power in the ACC Atlantic Division has shifted in recent years toward No. 2 Clemson, which will attempt to record its fourth consecutive win over Florida State when it visits its division rival on Saturday. The Tigers never have won four straight in the all-time series.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -16.5

The Tigers followed their bye week with an impressive 41-7 rout of N.C. State last week and are trying to start with an 8-0 record for the third time in four years. They’re making sure not to underestimate a Florida State team that got off to an ugly start in coach Willie Taggart’s first season but has settled into an offensive rhythm while winning three of its last four contests, with the only loss a 28-27 heartbreaker at Miami. “Records don't matter,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. “If records mattered, Purdue wouldn't have defeated Ohio State. We lost to Syracuse last year, and they won three games. That stuff doesn't matter. That's why you have to prepare and respect every opponent. If you don't think they've got talent, you're not paying attention.” The Seminoles are entering a brutal stretch of their schedule in which they will face three Top-10 teams and another Top-25 opponent in their final five games.

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-0, 4-0 ACC)

The Tigers are the only FBS team that ranks in the top 10 nationally in total offense (ninth, 522.4 yards per game) and total defense (fourth, 266.3). Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off his highest passing total thus far after throwing for 308 yards last week to offset running back Travis Etienne’s season-low 39 rushing yards. Lawrence has passed for 12 touchdowns against two interceptions, and Etienne has rushed for 14 scores.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-3, 2-3)

The Seminoles were held to single-digit point totals in two of their first three games, but Taggart’s up-tempo offense has hit its stride. Deondre Francois passed for a season-high 353 yards in last week’s 38-17 win over Wake Forest and has recorded 10 touchdown tosses and two interceptions over his last four contests. Florida State leads the ACC and ranks eighth nationally in run defense, holding opponents to 100.4 yards per game, but the pass defense has been suspect.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has forced a turnover in 15 consecutive games – its longest streak since an 18-game run bridging the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

2. Florida State has scored on 10 straight trips inside the red zone, recording nine touchdowns in that span.

3. Etienne has run for a TD in all seven games this season, rushing for three scores in three consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Clemson 37, Florida State 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.