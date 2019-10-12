Clemson football vs. Florida State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Clemson Tigers touch Howard's Rock as they run onto the field before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. - Second-ranked Clemson puts its 20-game winning streak on the line Saturday against the only team in ACC history with a longer run. The Tigers host Florida State for a key ACC Atlantic matchup as they chase the Seminoles' conference-record 29-game winning streak (2012-14).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -27

The Tigers also are in search of their 750th all-time victory, a milestone only 14 FBS teams have reached. Clemson will be back in action for the first time since narrowly avoiding a massive upset with a 21-20 triumph at North Carolina on Sept. 28. The Seminoles have won two straight following a rocky start and also are coming off an open date. Clemson has won four straight meetings, including a 59-10 rout last season at Florida State.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-2, 2-1 ACC)

The Seminoles haven't had any trouble putting up points, regardless of whether sophomore James Blackman (970 passing yards, nine touchdown, two interceptions) or senior Alex Hornibrook (571, five, zero) is under center. Blackman is expected to be back this week after missing the Seminoles' 31-13 win over North Carolina State with a left knee injury. The Seminoles have not committed a turnover in their last three games, and they'll need to continue that trend - as well as their excellent play against the run in that span - to have a chance at knocking off the Tigers.

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-0, 3-0)

The Tigers' explosive offense had an off-day against the Tar Heels with a season-low 331 total yards, and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't been as sharp as he was during his sensational freshman campaign, but the team still ranks 16th in the nation in total offense. Lawrence has passed for 226.2 yards per game with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, and he may have to carry the load on offense if the Seminoles' stout run defense loads up to stop Travis Etienne (92.4 rushing yards per game, five TDs). Clemson's defense has been dominant, holding opponents to an average of 12 points, and ranks fourth in the nation in pass defense as it has allowed just 150.4 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in its last 26 games.

2. Florida State has scored at least 24 points in each of its first five contests for the first time since 2013.

3. The Seminoles are 1-12 all-time against the defending national champion, with the win coming against Miami in 1984.

PREDICTION: Clemson 34, Florida State 17

