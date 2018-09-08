Clemson football vs. Texas A&M: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M has won 29 consecutive home games over non-conference opponents, but it rarely has welcomed an opponent the caliber of the one it will face this week. No. 2 Clemson will be the highest-ranked non-conference opponent in the history of Kyle Field when it visits the Aggies on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -12.5

The Tigers are double-digit favorites, but coach Dabo Swinney knows better than to take anything for granted when playing in an environment like it will on Saturday. "I was part of that butt-whipping we took out there in ’04," Swinney told reporters. "We got destroyed out there. I remember it all too well." The Aggies are trying to get back to that level of dominance under new coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team rolled up more than 700 total yards in a 59-7 win over Northwestern State in his debut. Clemson also cruised in its opener, routing Furman 48-7 behind a balanced offense and dominant defense.

ABOUT CLEMSON (1-0)

The Tigers will continue splitting time at quarterback between veteran Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence, who led the team to points on all five of his drives last week. Both provide different threats, as Lawrence possesses a big-time arm while Bryant rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on five carries in the season opener. Clemson’s defense allowed only 163 total yards and racked up 12 tackles for loss and three sacks against Furman but will face a much stronger threat in the Aggies, who have a massive offensive line.

ABOUT TEXAS A&M (1-0)

The Aggies also used two quarterbacks in their opener as Nick Starkel relieved starter Kellen Mond after things got out of hand, and both were effective. After battling nagging injuries during a disappointing sophomore season, Trayveon Williams rushed for 240 yards - the second-most in program history - and three touchdowns last week as the Aggies rolled up 503 yards on the ground. Texas A&M's defense also will face its first true test after giving up 251 total yards in the season opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Aggies have lost five straight games against Top-25 opponents dating to an overtime win over No. 9 Tennessee in 2016.

2. Clemson has won its last three true road contests against SEC opponents, defeating South Carolina in both 2015 and 2017 and Auburn in 2016.

3. Texas A&M has scored at least 14 points in 28 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the SEC.

PREDICTION: Clemson 30, Texas A&M 17

