Clemson football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After surviving a scare last week, fourth-ranked Clemson looks to get back to its dominant ways when it travels to Wake Forest for an ACC matchup on Saturday. The Tigers expect to have freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup after he suffered a scare of his own against Syracuse.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Clemson -18

Lawrence took a nasty hit that knocked him out in the second quarter of last week’s 27-23 win over the Orange, leaving redshirt freshman Chase Brice behind center, and the Tigers have advised him to be more cautious. "We run our quarterbacks. That's what we do," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters. "But you've got to be smart. That wasn't very smart. I love his effort, but there's a time for that and a time to live for another play." The Demon Deacons stepped outside of conference play last week to post a 56-24 victory over Rice. The Tigers have won nine consecutive meetings between the teams dating to 2008, including a 28-14 triumph last season.

ABOUT CLEMSON (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

The Tigers rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit last week behind an impressive ground game, as Travis Etienne racked up 203 rushing yards. Etienne, whose 8.14-yard average ranks second in the country, fuels the nation’s 20th-best rushing offense while Lawrence has flashed the ability to become an elite passer. The Tigers rank fourth in the nation in total defense and held an explosive Syracuse offense to a season-low 311 total yards.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (3-2, 0-1)

The Demon Deacons have been more effective running the ball than throwing it, but they got the passing game going in a big way last week. Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman was named the ACC Rookie of the Week after going 15-of-17 for 241 yards and four touchdowns while Greg Dortch tied his own school record with four TD receptions, making 11 overall catches for 163 yards. The defense has struggled but came up with a pair of scores last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has outrushed opponents by an average of 148 yards per game.

2. Wake Forest RB Matt Colburn II surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards last week, becoming the 12th player in program history to reach the milestone.

3. Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow has made a catch in 33 consecutive games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the nation and five shy of Artavis Scott’s school record.

PREDICTION: Clemson 41, Wake Forest 20

