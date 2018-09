Alex Ross #4 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers drops back to pass during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will host the Campbell Fighting Camels Wednesday at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The teams are set to play ahead of Hurricane Florence's arrival on the East Coast, which has resulted in multiple college football games being canceled this weekend.

WATCH: ESPN3 at 2 p.m. Wednesday

