Connecticut football vs. Rhode Island: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - Connecticut was looking at a tough schedule to open the season and was not up to the challenge, especially on the defensive end. The Huskies will try to find a few more stops and earn their first win when they take a step down in competition by hosting FCS foe Rhode Island on Saturday.

TV: Noon, ET, SNY. LINE: None

Connecticut was crushed 56-17 by Central Florida in Week 1 and let Boise State set a school record with 818 total yards in a 62-7 drubbing on the road in Week 2. "At times I thought we hesitated," Huskies coach Randy Edsall told reporters after the latest loss. "I thought we were playing not to make a mistake, not to get beat by our guy. When you do that, you can’t play that way at this level. That is the one thing that we have to continue to harp on and continue to get better. Guys have to come out and play. If you make a mistake, you make a mistake, but make it going full speed and make it being aggressive, playing fast and physical, and that is what we have to get back to." The Huskies, who ranked 126th out of 130 FBS teams in total defense during Edsall's first season in 2017, are being shredded for averages of 387 passing yards and 348 rushing yards early in 2018. The Rams will continue to pressure that suspect UConn defense with an offense that passed for 338 yards in a 45-26 win over Albany last weekend.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (2-0)

The Rams reached the top 25 in the latest FCS poll after a pair of impressive victories to begin the season and are led by senior quarterback JaJuan Lawson. The California native passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns - to four different receivers - against Albany to earn himself Colonial Athletic Association offensive player of the week honors. Lawson is completing 71.4 percent of his passes early in 2018 and is forming a strong connection with wide receivers Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter, who each caught nine passes and a touchdown against Albany.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (0-2)

The Huskies are rebuilding on defense and added five true freshmen to a unit that struggled with more experienced players last season. "We just have to get behind them," linebacker Marshe Terry told reporters of the young players. "We give them positive reinforcement. They’re here for a reason. They’re playing college football and it’s a different game and pace. It’s all football at the end of the day. We’re just rallying behind them." The UConn offense is enduring its own struggles and quarterback David Pindell owns as many interceptions as touchdown passes (two) while averaging 5.4 yards per pass attempt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pindell leads UConn in rushing yards (197) and owns the team's lone rushing TD.

2. Rams DT Brandon Ginnetti recovered a fumble in each of the first two games.

3. The Huskies have won the last four meetings with FCS opponents after losing to Towson in 2013.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 34, Connecticut 28

