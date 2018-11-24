Duke football vs. Wake Forest: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Johnathan Lloyd #5 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates his touchdown with his teammates against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half on September 8, 2018 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. - Duke earned a victory at Wake Forest in its last game of the 2017 regular season to clinch bowl eligibility and will try to prevent the visiting Demon Deacons from doing the same when the state rivals meet Saturday for their ACC finale. The Blue Demons have already clinched a spot in the postseason with seven wins while Wake Forest attempts to assure itself a bowl game for the third consecutive season.

TV: 12:30 p.m ET, RSN, ACC Network. LINE: Duke -12.5

“We have to remember how hungry we were last year,” Duke senior guard Zach Harmon told the Durham Herald Sun. “It’s the same mentality and mindset that Wake Forest is coming in with. Wake Forest is always a physical game, we have a lot of pride to stick up for and our seniors will tell you we want to leave the field with a win, and just keep the ball rolling.” The Blue Devils lost to No. 2 Clemson 35-6 last week after winning two straight and will lean on junior quarterback Daniel Jones (16 touchdown passes) along with a defense that has held five opponents under 15 points. The Demon Deacons lost 34-13 at home against Pittsburgh last week and have struggled on defense most of the season, but they are 3-1 on the road and one big effort Saturday will make the journey worth it. “If there’s a must-win, it’s now,” Wake Forest junior running back Cade Carney told the Winston-Salem Journal. “We try to stay away from saying that, but this is a must-win. It’s unavoidable. The reality of it is, we have to win to keep our seniors around another month.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (5-6, 2-5 ACC)

The Demon Deacons have had a tough time on defense, especially against the pass where they are ranked 125th out of 129 FBS teams, but the offense hasn’t helped by being 119th in time of possession. Sophomore quarterback Jamie Newman has thrown for 503 yards and four scores since taking over for injured Sam Hartman while Greg Dortch is the top target with 79 catches for 954 yards, but the sophomore receiver is questionable with an ankle injury. Senior running back Matt Colburn (698 rushing yards, five TDs), who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, is also hoping to play and team with Carney (731 yards, six TDs).

ABOUT DUKE (7-4, 3-4)

Jones has had another solid year under center, reaching 2,000 passing yards for the third straight season (2,106) with six interceptions and rushing for another 334 along with two scores. T.J. Rahming is the top target with 62 receptions, 556 yards and six scores while fellow senior receiver Johnathan Lloyd (44 catches, 544 yards, five TDs) is also a major threat and sophomore Deon Jackson (seven TDs) leads the way on the ground with 776 yards. Junior linebacker Joe Giles Harris boasts a team-high 80 tackles - 6.5 for loss - to lead the Blue Demons, who are 19th in the nation in red zone defense and 31st in passing yards allowed per game (198.9).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dortch, who leads the ACC in all-purpose yards per game (145.9), would be the fifth Demon Deacon with 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

2. Jones has 8,971 yards of total offense in his career and needs 138 to move into third on the school’s all-time list.

3. It’s the 99th meeting between the ACC rivals and Duke has a 58-38-2 edge while winning five of the last six.

PREDICTION: Duke 31, Wake Forest 21

