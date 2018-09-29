Florida State football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Deondre Francois #12 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two once-proud programs looking for their first conference win of the season meet on Saturday afternoon as Florida State visits Louisville. The Seminoles are 0-2 in ACC play with losses to Virginia Tech and Syracuse, while the Cardinals lost their conference opener to Virginia last weekend.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -6.5.

Florida State is coming off a victory as it was able to even its overall record at 2-2 with a 37-19 home win over Northern Illinois, as quarterback Deondre Francois threw for a season-high 352 yards. It was coach Willie Taggart’s first win over an FBS opponent at Florida State, as his other win came over FCS Samford. Louisville’s offensive struggles continued last week as it managed just 214 total yards and turned the ball over three times in a 27-3 loss at Virginia. "I thought our defense played hard, did some good things, but the offense didn't do (its) part," coach Bobby Petrino told reporters after the game.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-2, 0-2 ACC)

The offense finally showed some signs of life with the 37-point performance after managing just 10 combined points in the Seminoles’ two FBS losses. Francois delivered his best game since 2016 and showed a nice connection with receivers Keith Gavin and Nyqwan Murray, who combined for 11 catches and 178 yards. But there is still plenty of reason for concern as the offense turned the ball over four times and rushed for 121 yards on 2.1 yards per carry.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-2, 0-1)

The quarterback carousel continues for the Cardinals as redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham, who was making his first start of the season, went 6-of-9 for 35 yards and an interception before being replaced in the second half by opening day starter Jawon Pass (10-of-19, 113 yards, one interception). Petrino has yet to name a starter against Florida State, telling reporters he needed to evaluate game film before making a decision, but neither has been a good option to this point. The lack of a passing game has taken its toll on the running game as well, as Louisville’s top two running backs, Dae Williams and Jeremy Smith, have just 71 and 63 total yards on the season, respectively.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State held Northern Illinois to six rushing yards last week.

2. Louisville has won four in a row at Cardinal Stadium and is 12-4 at home since joining the ACC in 2014.

3. The two teams have played in each of the last four years and the series is even at 2-2, although Louisville has won in each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Florida State 28, Louisville 10

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.