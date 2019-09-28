Florida State football vs. N.C. State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

James Blackman #1 of the Florida State Seminoles walks off the field between Dontae Lucas #55 and Adarius Dent #84 after the end of a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - North Carolina State kicks off its ACC slate on Saturday with a trip to Tallahassee to try to make it three wins in a row against Florida State for the first time ever. The Wolfpack are coming off a 34-23 victory over Ball State while the Seminoles, who have held and blown large leads in all three home games this season, are fresh off a much-needed 35-24 victory over visiting Louisville last week to even up their conference record.

TV: 7:30 p.m., ACC Network. LINE: Florida State -6

"For our guys to come here and play the way they did and play the fourth quarter and find a way to win the ball game was big for our football team," Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart said after beating the Cardinals. "Guys are showing they're improving. Each week they're improving. Hasn't been as fast as we would like, but for them to go out and put a complete game together was big for our team and big for our confidence moving forward. We've got to build off it now." The question is who will be at quarterback after starter James Blackman suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee last week and was relieved by Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin who came in early in the second half and engineered the victory. "Whether it is James or Alex, or both, we are very confident in both of their abilities to help us win games," Seminoles tight end Gabe Nabers told reporters. "At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who is in." The Seminoles have done most of their damage this season in the first quarter, exploding past opponents 56-9, but historically it has been the Wolfpack that has gotten off to quick starts in this rivalry, outscoring Florida State 68-14 in the last five meetings.

ABOUT NC STATE (3-1, 0-0 ACC)

The Wolfpack have some concerns at quarterback as they try to fill the shoes of last year's starter Ryan Finley, who is suiting up for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, but Matthew McKay won the job and he has completed 58 percent of his passes for 890 yards and three touchdowns, with just one interception. The ground game remains the team's bread and butter, with three runners - Zonovan "Bam" Knight (269 yards, three TDs), Ricky Person Jr. (176 yards, two TDs) and Jordan Houston (165, two TDs) - sharing the load for an offense averaging 207.5 yards rushing per game, 37th in the nation. The defense is especially strong against the run, giving up just 2.9 yards per attempt and 76.5 per game, third in the ACC, but the unit figures to be tested against Florida State and the conference's top runner, Cam Akers.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-2, 1-1)

Blackman (242.5 yards passing per game) is day to day but Hornibrook proved that he's ready when called upon, completing 15-of-20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in almost a half against Louisville, including a 44-yard touchdown to Keyshawn Helton. Akers scored a career-high three touchdowns in the win and he now leads the ACC and sits fourth in the nation in rushing yards (499) and ninth in the conference and country in rushing yards per game (124.8). The usually tough Seminoles' defense has had a rough start, surrendering far too many second-half leads, but the unit stepped up late against Louisville and held a Cardinals team that came into the game leading the ACC with 260.3 rushing yards per game to just 124 yards on 47 carries (2.6 per attempt).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State leads the series 26-13 and 12 of the last 19 meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

2. NC State is perfect in the red zone this season, scoring on all 19 chances.

3. Blackman made his only start of last season against the Wolfpack, passing for a career-high 421 yards and four touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Florida State 27, NC State 24

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.