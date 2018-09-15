Florida State football vs. Syracuse: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Andre Cisco #19 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Wagner Seahawks at the Carrier Dome on September 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse and Florida State have had very different starts to the 2018 season, yet the Seminoles are still slight favorites Saturday when they visit the Orange in ACC action. Florida State is seeking a bit of consistency, while Syracuse is aiming to start 3-0 for only the eighth time since 1942.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -3

The Orange have put up 117 combined points against Western Michigan and Wagner in their first two games, but obviously the Seminoles present a tougher challenge. That said, Florida State's first two contests have been littered with disappointment, as the team lost 24-3 to Virginia Tech before barely escaping Samford at home, 36-26. "It wasn't pretty, but it was good to see our guys find a way to come back and get a win after we started slow and weren't playing as well," said Florida State coach Willie Taggart, who hopes Deondre Francois can outshine Eric Dungey in a battle of upperclassmen quarterbacks. Francois and Dungey threw a combined eight touchdown passes last weekend, while Dungey is a major threat on the ground, as well.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-1, 0-1 ACC)

The Seminoles have gotten consistency out of running back Cam Akers, who has rushed 14 times in each game for 82 and 76 yards, respectively. Francois threw three interceptions in the season opener before a solid Week 2 performance (31-of-46, 320 yards, three TDs, zero interceptions, and a rushing score). After not recording a turnover against Virginia Tech, the Florida State defense forced five turnovers against Samford, including three second-half interceptions.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-0, 0-0)

Dungey's passing stats weren't pretty in the season opener, but he threw five TD passes against Wagner and has accounted for over 400 passing yards and nearly 250 rushing yards already this year. "You've just got to annihilate (opponents). It's just kind of a mindset you've got to have," Dungey said after the Wagner contest. "I feel like we should have won by more." Dontae Strickland is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he has run for a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Seminoles freshman WR Tamorrion Terry has two of the team's four receiving touchdowns.

2. After knocking off defending champion Clemson last fall, Syracuse dropped its final five ACC games of the 2017 season.

3. Syracuse, which had four interceptions last season, already has recorded five in its first two games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 39, Syracuse 35

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.