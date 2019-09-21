Frenso State football vs. Sacramento State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the Sacramento State Hornets at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.
TV: Facebook at 10 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games in September.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 28-7-2 ATS in their last 37 games overall.
- COLD: Hornets are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games on fieldturf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Hornets last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Hornets last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 road games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 non-conference games.
