Frenso State football vs. Sacramento State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Hornets

Gracenote

Jorge Reyna #11 of the Fresno State Bulldogs rolls out of the pocket during the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State Bulldogs are battling the Sacramento State Hornets at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California.

TV: Facebook at 10 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 non-conference games.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games in September.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 28-7-2 ATS in their last 37 games overall.
  • COLD: Hornets are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games on fieldturf.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Hornets last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Hornets last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 road games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Hornets last 4 non-conference games.

