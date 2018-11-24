Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia knows its going to get the chance to defend its SEC championship next weekend against Alabama in Atlanta, but first up for the Bulldogs is a little “clean, old-fashioned hate” when they host Georgia Tech on Saturday. A resounding four-game winning streak since losing to LSU has pushed the Bulldogs to fifth in the nation, but the Yellow Jackets have Georgia’s attention after upending Virginia in overtime last weekend to win their fourth in a row and six of their past seven.

TV: noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -17

“I mean, Tech is one of our rivals,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters Monday. “These guys are big rivals. And we have to do a good job against them because it’s a tough matchup.” Georgia rolled over Massachusetts 66-27 last week, a blowout that gave backup freshman quarterback Justin Fields a prolonged opportunity to display his potential passing (121 yards on 5-of-8 attempts, two touchdowns) and rushing (100 yards on seven carries, one score). Georgia Tech had a much more difficult task against Virginia, but in a game featuring eight lead changes and two ties, the Yellow Jackets used a safety by Brant Mitchell and an ensuing free kick return for a touchdown by Juanyeh Thomas to clinch second place in the ACC Coastal with a 30-27 triumph. “It was a hard-fought game that went back and forth, and I thought our team showed a lot of resilience,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “I’m proud of the way we finished.”

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (7-4)

The Yellow Jackets continue leading the nation in rushing offense at 353.7 yards per game despite being held to 268 a week ago, but saw the return of quarterback TaQuon Marshall (107 yards on 15 carries) from injury. Jerry Howard scored Georgia Tech’s lone offensive touchdown on a 3-yard run, as the Yellow Jackets benefited from Wesley Wells’ four field goals, including the game-winning 40-yarder in overtime. Slowing opponents has been a challenge at times, as the Yellow Jackets are allowing 27.5 points per game.

ABOUT GEORGIA (10-1)

The Bulldogs gave their key offensive cogs – quarterback Jake Fromm (5-of-5 passing, 106 yards, one touchdown) and the running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield (a combined 99 yards on 15 carries) – large segments of the second half off in the blowout. Tyler Simmons rushed for a 49-yard touchdown and caught two passes for 81 yards, including a touchdown, for a Georgia offense averaging 39.6 points per game (15th in the nation). The Bulldogs are tied for 12th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 16.8 points per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wells became the eighth player in school history to kick four field goals in one game, including the game winner in overtime.

2. Georgia sophomore LB Monty Rice, second on the team in tackles with 59 (in nine games), likely will not play due to a lower left leg injury suffered in warmups last week.

3. Georgia Tech has won each of the past two meetings with the Bulldogs in Athens entering the 113th installment of the series.

PREDICTION: Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 21

