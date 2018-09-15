Georgia football vs. Middle Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - Third-ranked Georgia has been rolling through the early portion of its schedule, piling up 86 points in blowout victories over Austin Peay and South Carolina, and as it heads into Saturday’s home contest against Middle Tennessee, it has another opportunity for Jake Fromm and freshman Justin Fields to get snaps at quarterback. Fromm is the entrenched starter, but Fields has given the Bulldogs a mobile threat that can provide a different look on offense.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Georgia -32.5

“You’ve got to have to protect the quarterback and have the ability to have two quarterbacks that can play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday. The Bulldogs have rushed for 583 yards over their first two games but also have received solid play from Fromm (27-of-34, 351 yards, three touchdowns) and Fields (8-of-9, 71, one, four rushes for 36 yards). Fields likely will get more snaps this week as Georgia is a heavy favorite against a Middle Tennessee team that is facing its second SEC opponent in three weeks. The Blue Raiders got 407 yards and five touchdown passes from Brent Stockstill in last week’s 61-37 victory over Tennessee-Martin.

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (1-1)

Stockstill completed 25-of-34 passes last week while recording the third five-touchdown performance of his career. The Blue Raiders, who opened the season with a 35-7 loss at Vanderbilt, did allow 460 yards of total offense - including 358 passing - versus UT Martin despite the lopsided final score. Linebacker DQ Thomas finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks for Middle Tennessee, which also returned an interception and a punt for touchdowns.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-0)

The Bulldogs have not experienced as much of a drop-off at running back following the graduation of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel as expected, as the trio of D’Andre Swift, James Cook and Elijah Holyfield have combined for 311 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Georgia also has been outstanding on defense, holding South Carolina to 54 yards on the ground last week and is allowing 8.5 points per contest. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been perfect in the first two games, going 11-for-11 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals - two of which have been of 40-plus yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points in their first two games for the first time since 2012.

2. Holyfield set career highs in carries (nine) and rushing yards (79) last week.

3. Georgia WR Mecole Hardman registered 103 yards receiving against South Carolina.

PREDICTION: Georgia 47, Middle Tennessee 7

