Georgia football vs. Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - Third-ranked Georgia returns home to host Tennessee on Saturday as an overwhelming favorite - which is not surprising since it is averaging 44.5 points while allowing just 13.2 per contest en route to a 4-0 start, but that does not mean coach Kirby Smart is satisfied. The Bulldogs played arguably their worst game of the season last week, a 43-29 victory at Missouri after which Smart bemoaned several areas where he felt his team should have played better.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Georgia -31 ½

“We didn’t play the run game real well last week, and that’s what we pride ourselves on,” Smart told reporters on Monday. “We have to do a better job of attacking the run and playing the run.” The Volunteers opened SEC play with a thud last week, committing six turnovers en route to a 47-21 home loss to Florida. “In this job, we are judged by wins and losses, and we’re 2-2,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt told reporters on Wednesday. “When you look back at where we were, we are much better off.” The Volunteers now open a difficult stretch of three consecutive games against ranked teams - Georgia, No. 10 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

The Volunteers did not turn over the ball in their first two games but have committed eight miscues in their last two contests. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano likely will play Saturday after being knocked out of last week’s game twice, completing just 7-of-18 passes for 164 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Cornerback Baylen Buchanan tied for the team lead with five tackles and played well in pass coverage, but Tennessee as a unit gave up three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores.

ABOUT GEORGIA (4-0, 2-0)

The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 172 rushing yards against Missouri, had a field goal blocked and were penalized seven times for 66 yards. Quarterback Jake Fromm passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift combined for 161 yards on the ground. Linebacker D’Andre Walker continued his strong season last week, forcing two fumbles while finishing with four tackles and two sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia G Ben Cleveland is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured left fibula in the second half of last week's contest.

2. The Volunteers have lost their last 10 games against Power Five opponents.

3. Tennessee leads the all-time series 23-22-2, including an 11-11-1 record at Georgia.

PREDICTION: Georgia 44, Tennessee 13

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.