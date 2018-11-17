Georgia football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. - A nagging injury slowed D’Andre Swift in the early weeks of the season, but the running back has accelerated fifth-ranked Georgia's pursuit of an SEC championship and a college football playoff berth down the stretch. The Bulldogs host Massachusetts on Saturday in what most expect to be a tune-up for next week’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech, and Swift looks to build off a 186-yard performance in last week’s victory over Auburn.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Georgia -41

“I’m definitely getting better,” Swift told reporters after the Auburn game, citing foot and groin injuries that still have him at less than 100 percent despite following a 156-yard rushing effort against Kentucky on Nov. 3 by winning SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in a row. “We know what was at stake.” The Bulldogs, who already have clinched the SEC East, rushed for 303 yards against Auburn and likely will not need Swift or their starters for long this week. UMass, playing as an FBS independent, has dropped four of its last six games after last week’s 35-16 loss to BYU. The Minutemen are allowing 40.8 points per contest.

ABOUT UMASS (4-7)

Andy Isabella is one of the top wide receivers in the country, as he ranks second in FBS in both receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,479) while tying for fourth with 11 touchdown catches. Linebacker Bryton Barr reached double digits in tackles for the ninth time this season by registering 13 against BYU. Defense continues to be an issue for UMass, as the Cougars finished with 388 yards of total offense last week and scored on five of their six trips inside the red zone.

ABOUT GEORGIA (9-1)

The Bulldogs average 37 points and finished last week with 516 yards of total offense. Jake Fromm continues to be one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, completing 13-of-20 passes last week with two touchdowns, and ranks second in the SEC in completion percentage at 67.5 percent. Georgia is ninth in the nation defensively at 15.8 points allowed per game after holding the Tigers to 10 points and 274 yards of total offense last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bulldogs K Rodrigo Blankenship leads the SEC in scoring by kickers (9.4 points per game) and is second in the nation with 64 touchbacks.

2. Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield gained 93 yards on the ground last week and has teamed with Swift to rush for 1,575 and 13 touchdowns on the season while averaging 6.7 per carry.

3. Swift has recorded one rushing touchdown of 75 or more yards in each of his last two games - an 83-yarder against Kentucky and a 77-yard score versus Auburn.

PREDICTION: Georgia 59, UMass 10

