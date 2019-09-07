Georgia Southern football vs. Maine: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

STATESBORO, Ga. - The Georgia Southern Eagles are battling the Maine Black Bears at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Black Bears are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in September.
- HOT: Eagles are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Black Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Eagles last 6 games on grass.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Eagles last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Black Bears last 5 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Black Bears last 5 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Eagles last 4 games in September.
