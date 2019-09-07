College Football

Georgia State football vs. Furman: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Panthers battle Paladins

By Gracenote

Seth Paige #28 of the Georgia State Panthers runs against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina Sate won 41-7. (Photo by Grant…

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Furman Paladins at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Paladins are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Paladins are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Paladins are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-6-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 15-3 in Panthers last 18 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Under is 10-2 in Panthers last 12 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-1 in Paladins last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Under is 12-3 in Panthers last 15 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Paladins last 5 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-1 in Panthers last 5 games in September.

