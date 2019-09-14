Georgia State football vs. Western Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Western Michigan Broncos at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 7-0-1 in Broncos last 8 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Broncos last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Panthers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Broncos last 7 games overall.
