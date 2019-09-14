College Football

Georgia State football vs. Western Michigan: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Panthers battle Broncos

By Gracenote

Seth Paige #28 of the Georgia State Panthers runs against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. North Carolina Sate won 41-7. (Photo by Grant…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Western Michigan Broncos at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-4-2 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Broncos are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 7-0-1 in Broncos last 8 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Broncos last 6 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Panthers last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Broncos last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Broncos last 4 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Broncos last 7 games overall.

