Georgia Tech football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech looks to start moving in the right direction – both figuratively and literally – when it hosts Bowling Green on Saturday in a non-conference matchup that provides the team an opportunity to fix the mistakes that have resulted in three consecutive defeats. Georgia Tech was blitzed for 49 points for the second time in three weeks in Saturday’s loss to No. 2 Clemson, a game in which 10 of its 64 offensive snaps resulted in negative yardage.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, FS Southeast. LINE: Georgia Tech -28 ½

“It’s embarrassing,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson admitted to reporters following Saturday’s 49-21 setback - a contest marred by fumbles and penalties as the Yellow Jackets finished with just 203 yards of total offense. “I can promise you we’re going to get better fundamentally at quarterback.” TaQuon Marshall struggled with pitching the ball to running backs and completed just one pass as the offense clearly feels the loss of running back KirVonte Benson to a season-ending knee injury. Things are not much better on defense for the Yellow Jackets, who are allowing 347 yards and 30.5 points per game while struggling against up-tempo offenses. The Falcons also have dropped three of their first four games while allowing an overall average of 44 points.

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (1-3)

It has been a difficult start for the Falcons, who received 237 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jarret Doege in last week’s 38-23 victory over Miami (Ohio) – a game in which Bowling Green trailed by 28 points early in the third quarter. Doege was sacked five times as the Falcons finished with only 85 yards on the ground. The defense continues to struggle, allowing 289 rushing yards last week as the team prepares to face Georgia Tech’s triple-option rushing attack.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (1-3)

The Yellow Jackets are off to their worst start since 2003 and there already are grumblings about Johnson, who is in his 11th season at the helm. Georgia Tech rushed for only 146 yards, a far cry from last season's 307.4 average that ranked fourth in the nation, with Marshall leading the way with 47 on 25 carries. Defensive back Malik Rivera recorded six tackles - all solo - against Clemson and is tied for second on the team with 15 stops.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech RB Clinton Lynch is 26 receiving yards shy of becoming the first player in school history to record 1,000 both rushing and receiving in his career.

2. The Yellow Jackets have intercepted five passes this season (tied for 19th nationally) after picking off just six last season.

3. Bowling Green is 5-20 against FBS competition over the past three campaigns.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 48, Bowling Green 20

