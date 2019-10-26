Heavy rain set to roll through Michigan college football games

Then this evening, the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

DETROIT - Fans attending two huge college football games Saturday can expect heavy rain showers.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are playing against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium in Lansing. The game kicked off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Then this evening, the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor. More than 150,000 people are expected to be at the game.

Today's weather forecast updates are below:

Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey also shared live updates on Facebook today. You can watch his latest Facebook live chat on what the weather will be like at both games right here. To view more visit Local 4's Facebook page here.

