Houston football vs. Navy: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy's inconsistent offense will face a big test Saturday when Houston comes to town. Reigning Outland Trophy winner and American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year Ed Oliver is coming off a huge game for the Cougars and has had his way with Navy in the past.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Houston -11.5

Oliver tied the conference single-game record with five tackles for loss to go with two sacks and a forced fumble last week in the 42-20 win over East Carolina. Navy's triple-option offense is creating a game plan specifically for Oliver. "We've had to spend time preparing for Ed Oliver and (former Pittsburgh star and current NFL player) Aaron Donald is the only other defender we've had to do that for," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said during Monday's teleconference. "You have to think of ways to account for this guy because he's that dynamic and that disruptive." The Cougars, who have won three straight to take first place in the American's West Division, own the nation's longest active streak with six straight games of 40-plus points.

ABOUT HOUSTON (5-1, 2-0 American)

D'Eriq King (1,571 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, three interceptions, 225 rushing yards, eight TDS on the ground) leads a balanced Cougar team that is fourth nationally in total offense (552.8 yards) and third in scoring (48.7 points). Seven other Cougars have rushed for a touchdown as Houston averages 246.8 yards on the ground. Marquez Stevenson (32 catches, 472 yards) and Keith Corbin (20 catches, 394 yards) each have six touchdown receptions.

ABOUT NAVY (2-4, 1-2)

The Midshipmen, who are losers of three straight, use three different quarterbacks and have not named a starter for Saturday's game. Malcolm Perry (team-high 105.3 rushing yards, six touchdowns) moved to slotback to fill in for injured CJ Williams and Keoni-Kordell Makekau (31 rushing yards). Garret Lewis (183 rushing yards, four touchdowns) made his second career start at quarterback in last week's loss to Temple while Zach Abey (seven rushing TDs) had his short-yardage and goal-line attempts limited by a leg injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oliver (46 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks this season) had a career-high 14 tackles - including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks - in last year's win against Navy.

2. Houston is third in the American in rushing defense (120.5 yards) while Navy leads the league in rushing offense (303.7 yards).

3. Following Houston, Navy's next three opponents (No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 21 Cincinnati and No. 9 Central Florida) have a combined 19-0 record.

PREDICTION: Houston 37, Navy 20

