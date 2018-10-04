Houston football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Kinte Hatton #6 of the Houston Cougars and teammates take the field before playing against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 45 to 18. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Tulsa might debut a new quarterback when it visits high-scoring Houston on Thursday night in an American Athletic Conference game. The Golden Hurricane, who have lost three straight, opened the quarterback competition during their off week.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Houston -18

Starter Luke Skipper has 10 turnovers - six interceptions and four fumbles - while opponents have turned Tulsa's 13 turnovers in 55 points. "We've got to quit shooting ourselves in the foot," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery told reporters. "I think when we do that, we have a chance to be a pretty good team. But until we correct those mistakes and take care of those types of issues, then we're setting ourselves up for failure." The Cougars enter Thursday leading the country in total offense (608.5 yards) and second in scoring (52.3) behind quarterback D'Eriq King, but have struggled on defense. Houston coach Major Applewhite wants his defense, which is ranked last nationally in passing yards allowed (389), to improve on tackling in space.

ABOUT TULSA (1-3, 0-1 American)

Skipper has thrown for 716 yards and four touchdowns but might get replaced by redshirt freshman Seth Boomer. Sophomores Shamari Brooks (375 yards, four TDs) and Corey Taylor II (259 yards, three TDs) lead a ground attack that is averaging 208.8 yards. Brooks has six 100-yard games in 13 career contests and senior tight end Cole Neph (five catches, 50 yards) has two of the team's four touchdown receptions.

ABOUT HOUSTON (3-1, 0-0)

King (1,197 yards, one interception) leads the country in points responsible for (30.5) behind a league-high 15 passing touchdowns and a team-high five rushing scores. Sophomore Marquez Stevenson leads the American with 97.8 receiving yards and five touchdowns and has five plays (two rushes and three receptions) of more than 50 yards. Patrick Carr averages 50.3 rushing yards for a ground game that has seen seven Cougars score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston junior DT Ed Oliver, the AAC's reigning defensive player of the year, has 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries.

2. Tulsa has allowed a defensive touchdown in three of its four games as opponents have scored on two interception returns and two fumble returns.

3. Houston (four games) trails only Alabama (five) for nation's longest streak of games with at least 45 points scored.

PREDICTION: Houston 41, Tulsa 27

