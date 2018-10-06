Illinois football vs. Rutgers: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AJ Bush #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois defeated Kent State 31-24. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Illinois and Rutgers both limp into Saturday afternoon's contest in Piscataway, N.J., searching for their first Big Ten victory and hoping to snap losing streaks. And considering what lies ahead for both teams on their conference schedules, this might be the best bet for both teams when it comes to garnering a league win this season.

TV: Noon, Big Ten Network LINE: Illinois -5

That fact hasn't gone unnoticed by either head coach. "This is as big of a game as we've had in a long time as we see it," said Illinois coach Lovie Smith, whose team has had an extra week to prepare for the "showdown" after getting hammered 63-24 by visiting Penn State on Sept. 21. "Right now, the one thing that can help our program is to get a win against a Big Ten opponent this week. That's the best thing we can do right now to help our program." Rutgers, which has been outscored, 173-47, during four consecutive losses dating back to last season, has designated the contest as its annual "Blackout" game and will wear special all-black uniforms. "We're on a streak that we've got to get stopped," Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash told NJ.com. "We've lost four in a row, and (are) disappointed in it."

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

The Illini are averaging a Big Ten-leading 47.5 rush attempts per game and an average of 243.5 yards per game rushing which ranks 18th nationally under offensive coordinator Rod Smith, a longtime assistant under zone-read guru Rich Rodriguez. Junior running back Reggie Corbin (327 yards, 6.81 ypc, 4 TDs) and sophomore RB Mike Epstein (324 yards, 6.75 ypc, 2 TDs) both rank in the top-20 nationally in yards per carry and give Illinois a formidable 1-2 punch. Freshman QB M.J. Rivers, who grew up in New Jersey when his father, tight end Marcellus Rivers, played for the New York Giants, took over starting duties the past two weeks with senior AJ Bush (142 rushing yards) out with a hamstring injury, completing 46-of-73 passes for 422 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, but there is a possibility that Bush might be able to return this week.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-4, 0-2)

After opening the season with a 35-7 home win over Texas State, the Scarlet Knights have dropped four in a row including back-to-back home games to Buffalo (42-13) and last week against Indiana (24-17). True freshman Arthur Sitkowski starts at quarterback and has completed just 57-of-115 passes (49.6 percent) for 483 yards, two TDs and eight interceptions. The defense, led by linebacker Trevor Morris (45 tackles, four pass breakups), hasn't been much better, allowing an average of 36.0 points and 437.6 yards per game and an average of 25 first-half points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois leads the Big Ten and ranks ninth nationally in turnovers gained per game (2.25).

2. Rutgers, which blocked two field goals in its 55-14 loss at Kansas on Sept. 15, has blocked 52 kicks since 2009, 10 more than any other program over that span.

3. Epstein became the first Illinois back to post back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since 2013 with 105 yards against Western Illinois on Sept. 8 and 113 against USF on Sept. 15.

PREDICTION: Illinois 34, Rutgers 27

